JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Maharashtra Seamless announces change in company secretary
Business Standard

Morganite Crucible (India) standalone net profit rises 71.77% in the March 2020 quarter

Topics
Business Finance

Capital Market 

Sales rise 13.00% to Rs 30.52 crore

Net profit of Morganite Crucible (India) rose 71.77% to Rs 4.26 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 2.48 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales rose 13.00% to Rs 30.52 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 27.01 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit declined 14.64% to Rs 13.12 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 15.37 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 7.00% to Rs 128.55 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 120.14 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales30.5227.01 13 128.55120.14 7 OPM %20.9712.14 -18.0416.83 - PBDT8.124.69 73 29.8226.17 14 PBT6.773.48 95 24.4821.86 12 NP4.262.48 72 13.1215.37 -15

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Tue, June 16 2020. 17:51 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU