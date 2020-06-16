Morganite Crucible (India) standalone net profit rises 71.77% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales rise 13.00% to Rs 30.52 crore

Net profit of Morganite Crucible (India) rose 71.77% to Rs 4.26 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 2.48 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales rose 13.00% to Rs 30.52 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 27.01 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit declined 14.64% to Rs 13.12 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 15.37 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 7.00% to Rs 128.55 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 120.14 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

