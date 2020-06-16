Morganite Crucible (India) standalone net profit rises 71.77% in the March 2020 quarter

-
Sales rise 13.00% to Rs 30.52 croreNet profit of Morganite Crucible (India) rose 71.77% to Rs 4.26 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 2.48 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales rose 13.00% to Rs 30.52 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 27.01 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net profit declined 14.64% to Rs 13.12 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 15.37 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 7.00% to Rs 128.55 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 120.14 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales30.5227.01 13 128.55120.14 7 OPM %20.9712.14 -18.0416.83 - PBDT8.124.69 73 29.8226.17 14 PBT6.773.48 95 24.4821.86 12 NP4.262.48 72 13.1215.37 -15
