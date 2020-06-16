JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Japan Stocks surge on Fed's corporate debt-buying program
Business Standard

Balaxi Ventures consolidated net profit rises 111.59% in the March 2020 quarter

Topics
Business Finance

Capital Market 

Sales rise 96.48% to Rs 11.71 crore

Net profit of Balaxi Ventures rose 111.59% to Rs 1.46 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.69 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales rose 96.48% to Rs 11.71 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 5.96 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit rose 209.64% to Rs 6.10 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 1.97 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 235.51% to Rs 45.63 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 13.60 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales11.715.96 96 45.6313.60 236 OPM %10.5911.24 -13.3011.99 - PBDT2.411.16 108 8.882.44 264 PBT2.401.16 107 8.872.44 264 NP1.460.69 112 6.101.97 210

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Tue, June 16 2020. 18:18 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU