Balaxi Ventures consolidated net profit rises 111.59% in the March 2020 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Balaxi Ventures standalone net profit rises 107.56% in the December 2019 quarter
SVP Global Ventures consolidated net profit rises 110.92% in the December 2019 quarter
Geecee Ventures standalone net profit declines 87.57% in the December 2019 quarter
CESC Ventures consolidated net profit declines 67.04% in the December 2019 quarter
Indiabulls Ventures consolidated net profit declines 15.94% in the December 2019 quarter
-
Sales rise 96.48% to Rs 11.71 croreNet profit of Balaxi Ventures rose 111.59% to Rs 1.46 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.69 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales rose 96.48% to Rs 11.71 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 5.96 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net profit rose 209.64% to Rs 6.10 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 1.97 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 235.51% to Rs 45.63 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 13.60 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales11.715.96 96 45.6313.60 236 OPM %10.5911.24 -13.3011.99 - PBDT2.411.16 108 8.882.44 264 PBT2.401.16 107 8.872.44 264 NP1.460.69 112 6.101.97 210
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU