Balaxi Ventures consolidated net profit rises 111.59% in the March 2020 quarter

Net profit of Balaxi Ventures rose 111.59% to Rs 1.46 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.69 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales rose 96.48% to Rs 11.71 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 5.96 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit rose 209.64% to Rs 6.10 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 1.97 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 235.51% to Rs 45.63 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 13.60 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

