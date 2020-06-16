Surbhi Industries reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.11 crore in the March 2020 quarter

JUST IN
Sales rise 12.08% to Rs 8.35 crore

Net loss of Surbhi Industries reported to Rs 0.11 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against net profit of Rs 0.13 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales rose 12.08% to Rs 8.35 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 7.45 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit reported to Rs 2.80 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 0.68 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 48.02% to Rs 28.76 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 19.43 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales8.357.45 12 28.7619.43 48 OPM %7.1915.70 -20.8314.82 - PBDT0.771.06 -27 6.403.04 111 PBT0.030.06 -50 3.10-1.31 LP NP-0.110.13 PL 2.80-0.68 LP

First Published: Tue, June 16 2020. 18:00 IST

