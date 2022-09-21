Welspun Corp Ltd soars 3.02%

Welspun Corp Ltd is quoting at Rs 281.05, up 3.02% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 124.21% in last one year as compared to a 1.07% spurt in NIFTY and a 10.66% spurt in the Nifty Media index.

Welspun Corp Ltd gained for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 281.05, up 3.02% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.46% on the day, quoting at 17734.5. The Sensex is at 59468.27, down 0.42%. Welspun Corp Ltd has risen around 28.63% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Media index of which Welspun Corp Ltd is a constituent, has risen around 7.1% in last one month and is currently quoting at 6205.6, down 1.49% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 16.97 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 21.68 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 13.65 based on TTM earnings ending June 22.

