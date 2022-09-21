Ratnamani Metals & Tubes Ltd up for third straight session

Ratnamani Metals & Tubes Ltd is quoting at Rs 2033.05, up 2.04% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 40.19% in last one year as compared to a 1.07% gain in NIFTY and a 10.66% gain in the Nifty Media index.

Ratnamani Metals & Tubes Ltd is up for a third straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 2033.05, up 2.04% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.46% on the day, quoting at 17734.5. The Sensex is at 59468.27, down 0.42%. Ratnamani Metals & Tubes Ltd has added around 17.52% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Media index of which Ratnamani Metals & Tubes Ltd is a constituent, has added around 7.1% in last one month and is currently quoting at 6205.6, down 1.49% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 21455 shares today, compared to the daily average of 36825 shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 38.89 based on TTM earnings ending June 22.

