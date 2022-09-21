Marico Ltd rises for third consecutive session

Marico Ltd is quoting at Rs 536.2, up 1.7% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 5.13% in last one year as compared to a 1.07% jump in NIFTY and a 6.92% jump in the Nifty Financial Services index.

Meanwhile, Nifty Financial Services index of which Marico Ltd is a constituent, has gained around 3.47% in last one month and is currently quoting at 43981.25, up 0.91% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 23.93 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 12.09 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 52.93 based on TTM earnings ending June 22.

