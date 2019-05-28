Hindustan Wires reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.40 crore in the March 2019 quarter

-
Sales rise 83.17% to Rs 1.85 croreNet Loss of Hindustan Wires reported to Rs 0.40 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against net loss of Rs 0.05 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 83.17% to Rs 1.85 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 1.01 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net profit rose 960.29% to Rs 29.37 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 2.77 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 8.32% to Rs 5.86 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 5.41 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales1.851.01 83 5.865.41 8 OPM %-4.32-41.58 --10.92-15.90 - PBDT00.13 -100 1.043.74 -72 PBT-0.010.09 PL 0.973.57 -73 NP-0.40-0.05 -700 29.372.77 960
