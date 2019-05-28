JUST IN
Kamat Hotels (India) standalone net profit rises 23.29% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales rise 11.79% to Rs 54.90 crore

Net profit of Kamat Hotels (India) rose 23.29% to Rs 11.01 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 8.93 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 11.79% to Rs 54.90 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 49.11 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit declined 33.83% to Rs 25.07 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 37.89 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 12.96% to Rs 192.39 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 170.32 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales54.9049.11 12 192.39170.32 13 OPM %41.3334.74 -34.8432.37 - PBDT18.2313.04 40 46.7945.30 3 PBT15.5510.15 53 35.8333.56 7 NP11.018.93 23 25.0737.89 -34

