Uni Abex Alloy Products standalone net profit rises 270.07% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales rise 9.12% to Rs 27.40 crore

Net profit of rose 270.07% to Rs 5.44 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 1.47 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 9.12% to Rs 27.40 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 25.11 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit rose 586.86% to Rs 9.41 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 1.37 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 10.98% to Rs 89.86 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 80.97 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

27.4025.1189.8680.9723.5815.7318.028.925.903.8113.156.614.672.518.481.635.441.479.411.37

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)