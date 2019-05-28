Uni Abex Alloy Products standalone net profit rises 270.07% in the March 2019 quarter

-
Sales rise 9.12% to Rs 27.40 croreNet profit of Uni Abex Alloy Products rose 270.07% to Rs 5.44 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 1.47 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 9.12% to Rs 27.40 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 25.11 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net profit rose 586.86% to Rs 9.41 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 1.37 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 10.98% to Rs 89.86 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 80.97 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales27.4025.11 9 89.8680.97 11 OPM %23.5815.73 -18.028.92 - PBDT5.903.81 55 13.156.61 99 PBT4.672.51 86 8.481.63 420 NP5.441.47 270 9.411.37 587
