Frontier Springs standalone net profit rises 361.67% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales rise 41.15% to Rs 24.32 croreNet profit of Frontier Springs rose 361.67% to Rs 2.77 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.60 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 41.15% to Rs 24.32 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 17.23 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net profit rose 135.96% to Rs 8.40 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 3.56 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 39.76% to Rs 83.13 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 59.48 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales24.3217.23 41 83.1359.48 40 OPM %16.2413.99 -15.2213.79 - PBDT3.952.16 83 12.527.43 69 PBT3.261.58 106 10.305.49 88 NP2.770.60 362 8.403.56 136
