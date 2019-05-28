Kanpur Plastipack standalone net profit declines 53.94% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales rise 5.10% to Rs 75.87 crore

Net profit of Plastipack declined 53.94% to Rs 2.69 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 5.84 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 5.10% to Rs 75.87 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 72.19 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit rose 1.76% to Rs 16.20 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 15.92 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 15.23% to Rs 316.28 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 274.48 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

