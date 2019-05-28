Kanpur Plastipack standalone net profit declines 53.94% in the March 2019 quarter

-
Sales rise 5.10% to Rs 75.87 croreNet profit of Kanpur Plastipack declined 53.94% to Rs 2.69 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 5.84 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 5.10% to Rs 75.87 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 72.19 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net profit rose 1.76% to Rs 16.20 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 15.92 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 15.23% to Rs 316.28 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 274.48 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales75.8772.19 5 316.28274.48 15 OPM %6.1910.03 -8.5010.27 - PBDT5.788.98 -36 28.3528.45 0 PBT3.508.27 -58 21.6624.34 -11 NP2.695.84 -54 16.2015.92 2
