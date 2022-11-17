Hindustan Zinc gains after board declares interim dividend

Hindustan Zinc rose 1.69% to Rs 324.45 after the company's board approved second dividend of Rs 15.50 per equity share.

The board of Hindustan Zinc on Wednesday, 16 November 2022, approved an interim dividend of Rs 15.50 per equity share of face value of Rs 2, for the financial year ending 31 March 2023 amounting to Rs 6,549.24 crore.

The company has fixed 24 November 2022 as the record date for the same. The second interim dividend will be paid within stipulated timelines as prescribed under law, said the company.

Hindustan Zinc, a Vedanta Group company, is an integrated producer of zinc, lead and silver. As of 30 September 2022, Vedanta holds 64.92% stake in the company.

The mining company's consolidated net profit surged 32.9% to Rs 2,680 crore on 36.4% rise in revenue from operations to Rs 8,127 crore in Q2 FY23 over Q2 FY22.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)