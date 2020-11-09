Hindustan Zinc Ltd spurts 1%, up for fifth straight session

Hindustan Zinc Ltd is quoting at Rs 226.9, up 1% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 7.89% in last one year as compared to a 4.04% slide in NIFTY and a 3.08% slide in the Nifty Metal.

Hindustan Zinc Ltd is up for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 226.9, up 1% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 1.07% on the day, quoting at 12394.2. The Sensex is at 42362.73, up 1.12%. Hindustan Zinc Ltd has gained around 14.54% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Metal index of which Hindustan Zinc Ltd is a constituent, has gained around 12.89% in last one month and is currently quoting at 2500.35, up 1.17% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 7.01 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 20.53 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 15.16 based on TTM earnings ending September 20.

