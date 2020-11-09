Bharat Forge Ltd soars 2.44%, up for fifth straight session

Bharat Forge Ltd is quoting at Rs 488.7, up 2.44% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 12.09% in last one year as compared to a 4.04% spurt in NIFTY and a 1.69% spurt in the Nifty Auto.

Bharat Forge Ltd gained for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 488.7, up 2.44% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 1.07% on the day, quoting at 12394.2. The Sensex is at 42362.73, up 1.12%. Bharat Forge Ltd has risen around 6.17% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Auto index of which Bharat Forge Ltd is a constituent, has risen around 1% in last one month and is currently quoting at 8006.1, up 0.19% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 15.42 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 23.27 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark November futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 491.5, up 2.75% on the day. Bharat Forge Ltd is up 12.09% in last one year as compared to a 4.04% spurt in NIFTY and a 1.69% spurt in the Nifty Auto index.

The PE of the stock is 66.79 based on TTM earnings ending June 20.

