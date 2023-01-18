Hindustan Zinc Ltd Surges 3.5%, S&P BSE Metal index Gains 1.11%

Hindustan Zinc Ltd has added 11.35% over last one month compared to 4.25% gain in S&P BSE Metal index and 1.76% drop in the SENSEX

Hindustan Zinc Ltd gained 3.5% today to trade at Rs 360.55. The S&P BSE Metal index is up 1.11% to quote at 21507.91. The index is up 4.25 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, APL Apollo Tubes Ltd increased 1.77% and Steel Authority of India Ltd added 1.49% on the day. The S&P BSE Metal index went up 7.78 % over last one year compared to the 0.06% fall in benchmark SENSEX.

Hindustan Zinc Ltd has added 11.35% over last one month compared to 4.25% gain in S&P BSE Metal index and 1.76% drop in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 12465 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 44584 shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 372.15 on 03 Mar 2022. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 242.4 on 06 Jul 2022.

