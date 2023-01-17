Hathway Cable Q3 PAT slips 15% YoY to Rs 29 cr

Hathway Cable & Datacom reported 15.3% decline in consolidated net profit to Rs 28.74 crore from Rs 33.93 crore posted in Q3 FY22.

Revenue from operations stood at Rs 478.45 crore in Q3 FY23 as against Rs 455.03 crore recorded in the same period last year, registering a growth of 5.15% year on year (YoY).

Consolidated profit before tax dropped 15.16% to Rs 32.91 crore in quarter ended 31 December 2022 as compared to Rs 38.79 crore reported in Q3 FY22. Total expenses rose 8.87% YoY to Rs 484.70 in Q3 FY23.

The company's revenue form broadband business was at Rs 161.26 crore (up 4.1% YoY) and cable television segment stood at Rs 317.19 crore (up 5.69% YoY), during the period under review.

Hathway Cable & Datacom is one of the largest multiple-system operator (MSO) and cable broadband service providers in India.

Shares of Hathway Cable & Datacom were down 0.30% to close at Rs 16.60 on the BSE.

