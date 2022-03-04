Hisar Metal Industries Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Raj Oil Mills Ltd, Future Enterprises-DVR, Pressman Advertising Ltd and Birla Cable Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 04 March 2022.

Hisar Metal Industries Ltd surged 12.94% to Rs 137.05 at 12:06 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 47823 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2433 shares in the past one month.

Raj Oil Mills Ltd spiked 9.97% to Rs 73.35. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 28517 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 6564 shares in the past one month.

Future Enterprises-DVR soared 9.96% to Rs 20.43. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 2.32 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 56267 shares in the past one month.

Pressman Advertising Ltd added 9.94% to Rs 48.65. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 65934 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 30225 shares in the past one month.

Birla Cable Ltd advanced 8.12% to Rs 149.8. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 1.57 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.08 lakh shares in the past one month.

