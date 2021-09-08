Raj Oil Mills Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Alphageo (India) Ltd, Smartlink Holdings Ltd, The Hi-Tech Gears Ltd and Goldiam International Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 08 September 2021.

Raj Oil Mills Ltd spiked 17.36% to Rs 77.05 at 12:05 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 17098 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 27425 shares in the past one month.

Alphageo (India) Ltd surged 15.89% to Rs 448.25. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 44868 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 15227 shares in the past one month.

Smartlink Holdings Ltd soared 15.09% to Rs 119. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 33543 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 4527 shares in the past one month.

The Hi-Tech Gears Ltd rose 12.45% to Rs 289. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 12035 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2168 shares in the past one month.

Goldiam International Ltd added 10.98% to Rs 818.8. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 28881 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 20839 shares in the past one month.

