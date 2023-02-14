Hisar Spinning Mills standalone net profit declines 53.49% in the December 2022 quarter

-
Sales rise 41.14% to Rs 11.15 croreNet profit of Hisar Spinning Mills declined 53.49% to Rs 0.40 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.86 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 41.14% to Rs 11.15 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 7.90 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales11.157.90 41 OPM %10.6715.57 -PBDT1.161.29 -10 PBT0.531.15 -54 NP0.400.86 -53
