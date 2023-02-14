Hisar Spinning Mills standalone net profit declines 53.49% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 41.14% to Rs 11.15 crore

Net profit of Hisar Spinning Mills declined 53.49% to Rs 0.40 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.86 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 41.14% to Rs 11.15 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 7.90 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.11.157.9010.6715.571.161.290.531.150.400.86

