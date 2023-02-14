Vapi Paper Mills reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.30 crore in the December 2022 quarter

-
Sales decline 11.86% to Rs 0.52 croreNet profit of Vapi Paper Mills reported to Rs 0.30 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against net loss of Rs 0.05 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 11.86% to Rs 0.52 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.59 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales0.520.59 -12 OPM %84.6218.64 -PBDT0.440.11 300 PBT0.400.07 471 NP0.30-0.05 LP
