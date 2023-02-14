Kingfa Science & Technology (India) standalone net profit rises 171.18% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 32.27% to Rs 339.11 crore

Net profit of Kingfa Science & Technology (India) rose 171.18% to Rs 20.23 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 7.46 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 32.27% to Rs 339.11 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 256.37 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.339.11256.378.725.4130.6913.3027.1210.0320.237.46

