Kingfa Science & Technology (India) standalone net profit rises 171.18% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 32.27% to Rs 339.11 croreNet profit of Kingfa Science & Technology (India) rose 171.18% to Rs 20.23 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 7.46 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 32.27% to Rs 339.11 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 256.37 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales339.11256.37 32 OPM %8.725.41 -PBDT30.6913.30 131 PBT27.1210.03 170 NP20.237.46 171
