JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Megastar Foods consolidated net profit rises 89.47% in the December 2022 quarter
Business Standard

Kingfa Science & Technology (India) standalone net profit rises 171.18% in the December 2022 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales rise 32.27% to Rs 339.11 crore

Net profit of Kingfa Science & Technology (India) rose 171.18% to Rs 20.23 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 7.46 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 32.27% to Rs 339.11 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 256.37 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales339.11256.37 32 OPM %8.725.41 -PBDT30.6913.30 131 PBT27.1210.03 170 NP20.237.46 171

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

First Published: Tue, February 14 2023. 17:20 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU