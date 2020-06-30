Hit Kit Global Solutions reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.01 crore in the March 2020 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Hit Kit Global Solutions reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.02 crore in the December 2019 quarter
Hinduja Global Solutions allots 7,231 equity shares under ESOP
HGS recognised on IAOP's 2020 Global Outsourcing 100 list
Capricorn Systems Global Solutions standalone net profit declines 75.00% in the December 2019 quarter
Capricorn Systems Global Solutions reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.01 crore in the March 2020 quarter
-
Sales decline 42.86% to Rs 0.04 croreNet Loss of Hit Kit Global Solutions reported to Rs 0.01 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 0.01 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 42.86% to Rs 0.04 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.07 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net profit reported to Rs 0.01 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 0.02 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 14.29% to Rs 0.18 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.21 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales0.040.07 -43 0.180.21 -14 OPM %-175.00-57.14 --94.44-61.90 - PBDT-0.01-0.01 0 0.01-0.02 LP PBT-0.01-0.01 0 0.01-0.02 LP NP-0.01-0.01 0 0.01-0.02 LP
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU