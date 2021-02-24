Hatsun Agro Product starts commercial product at new milk plant in Solapur

-
Hatsun Agro Product announced that the newly commissioned milk and milk products plant in Solapur, Maharashtra with a milk handling capacity of 6 LLPD has commenced its commercial production.
This will help the company to meet the market needs of Maharashtra (including Mumbai) and Goa states.
