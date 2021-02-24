Strides Pharma Science receives USFDA approval for Ibuprofen Oral Suspension

Strides Pharma Science announced that its step-down wholly owned subsidiary, Strides Pharma Global, Singapore, has received approval for Ibuprofen Oral Suspension USP,100 mg/5 mL (OTC) from the United States Food & Drug Administration (USFDA). The product is bioequivalent and therapeutically equivalent to the Reference Listed Drug (RLD), Children's Motrin Oral Suspension, 100 mg/mL, of Johnson & Johnson Consumer Inc.

Strides is focusing on building a private label business in the US by leveraging its portfolio of products across soft gels, tablets, capsules, topicals, powders and oral solutions.

Ibuprofen Oral Suspension USP,100 mg/5 mL (OTC) further strengthens company's private label portfolio for the US market. According to IRi data, the US market for Ibuprofen Oral Suspension USP,100 mg/5 mL (OTC) is approximately US$ 133 Mn. The product will be manufactured at the company's facility at Bengaluru.

The company has 127 cumulative ANDA filings with USFDA of which 99 ANDAs have been approved and 28 are pending approval.

