Maruti Suzuki India launches All-New Swift 2021

Maruti Suzuki today launched the all-new Swift 2021.

The new Swift is equipped with 'Next Gen K-Series Dual Jet Dual VVT engine with Idle Start Stop (ISS) technology.

Some other features include - Best-in-Class Fuel Efficiency 23.20 km/l in MT and 23.76 km/l in AGS; New Appealing Front Fascia with Dual Tone Exteriors; New Exciting Features like Cruise Control, Coloured Multi-Information Display and Key Sync Auto Foldable ORVM to delight customers; and Electronic stability program with hill hold assist to be offered as standard in AGS variants.

The price of all-new Swift 2021 ZXI+ Dual Tone (ex-showroom Delhi) is 7.91 lakh for manual and 8.41 lakh for AGS.

