HLE Glascoat gains after board OKs 5-for-1 stock split

HLE Glascoat rose 0.93% to Rs 3,451.10 after the company's board approved 5-for-1 stock split and fundraising of upto Rs 350 crore.
The board of HLE Glascoat on 6 June 2022 approved the sub-division/ split of existing 1 equity share of face value Rs 10 each, fully paid up into 5 equity shares of Rs 2 each.
Further, the board also approved raising upto 350 crore by issuing equity shares or any other instruments convertible into equity shares or any other eligible securities through qualified institutions placement, private placement/ public issue of equity, preferential issue or through any other permissible mode and/ or combination thereof as may be considered appropriate.
HLE Glascoat is a leading manufacturer of process equipment for the chemical and pharmaceutical industries. On a consolidated basis, net profit of HLE Glascoat rose 30.22% to Rs 23.31 crore on 68.97% rise in net sales to Rs 249.23 crore in Q4 FY22 over Q4 FY21.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU