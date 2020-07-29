HMT consolidated net profit rises 117.98% in the March 2020 quarter

-
Sales decline 39.21% to Rs 71.56 croreNet profit of HMT rose 117.98% to Rs 217.30 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 99.69 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 39.21% to Rs 71.56 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 117.71 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net profit rose 0.62% to Rs 155.87 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 154.91 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 0.94% to Rs 260.30 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 262.77 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales71.56117.71 -39 260.30262.77 -1 OPM %11.6825.17 --14.84-6.63 - PBDT220.96102.46 116 166.60156.45 6 PBT218.48100.71 117 157.06147.21 7 NP217.3099.69 118 155.87154.91 1
