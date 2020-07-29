HMT consolidated net profit rises 117.98% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 39.21% to Rs 71.56 crore

Net profit of HMT rose 117.98% to Rs 217.30 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 99.69 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 39.21% to Rs 71.56 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 117.71 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit rose 0.62% to Rs 155.87 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 154.91 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 0.94% to Rs 260.30 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 262.77 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

