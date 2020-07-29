JUST IN
Shree Securities standalone net profit declines 96.15% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 75.86% to Rs 0.07 crore

Net profit of Shree Securities declined 96.15% to Rs 0.01 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.26 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 75.86% to Rs 0.07 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.29 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 0.06 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 0.18 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 72.56% to Rs 0.45 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 1.64 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales0.070.29 -76 0.451.64 -73 OPM %14.2989.66 --17.78-11.59 - PBDT0.010.26 -96 -0.06-0.18 67 PBT0.010.26 -96 -0.06-0.18 67 NP0.010.26 -96 -0.06-0.18 67

