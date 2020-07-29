HMT standalone net profit rises 48856.52% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales rise 91.15% to Rs 11.01 crore

Net profit of HMT rose 48856.52% to Rs 225.20 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.46 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales rose 91.15% to Rs 11.01 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 5.76 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit rose 1338.72% to Rs 248.18 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 17.25 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 33.27% to Rs 26.12 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 19.60 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

11.015.7626.1219.60-46.41-139.93-57.35-99.59225.250.54248.458.78225.200.46248.188.53225.200.46248.1817.25

