HMT standalone net profit rises 48856.52% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales rise 91.15% to Rs 11.01 croreNet profit of HMT rose 48856.52% to Rs 225.20 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.46 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales rose 91.15% to Rs 11.01 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 5.76 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net profit rose 1338.72% to Rs 248.18 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 17.25 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 33.27% to Rs 26.12 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 19.60 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales11.015.76 91 26.1219.60 33 OPM %-46.41-139.93 --57.35-99.59 - PBDT225.250.54 41613 248.458.78 2730 PBT225.200.46 48857 248.188.53 2809 NP225.200.46 48857 248.1817.25 1339
