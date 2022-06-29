Home First Finance Company India receives revision in credit ratings

-

From ICRAHome First Finance Company India announced that ICRA has upgraded the long term credit rating of the company of Rs 3500 crore term loan and Rs 230 crore NCD programme to ICRA AA-;Stable from ICRA A+; Positive. The rating for Rs 100 crore commercial paper programme is reaffirmed at ICRA A1+.
