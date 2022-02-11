Solara Active Pharma Sciences Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Neuland Laboratories Ltd, GE Power India Ltd, Responsive Industries Ltd and Privi Speciality Chemicals Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 11 February 2022.

Solara Active Pharma Sciences Ltd lost 19.77% to Rs 621.8 at 14:51 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 3.7 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 11705 shares in the past one month.

Neuland Laboratories Ltd tumbled 7.97% to Rs 1130. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 4364 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 5261 shares in the past one month.

GE Power India Ltd crashed 7.40% to Rs 176.55. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 1.81 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 17840 shares in the past one month.

Responsive Industries Ltd pared 6.91% to Rs 196.55. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 93691 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 51206 shares in the past one month.

Privi Speciality Chemicals Ltd corrected 6.74% to Rs 1860.85. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 7091 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 5403 shares in the past one month.

