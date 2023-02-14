Hong Kong Market ends lower

JUST IN
Hong Kong share market finished session lower on Tuesday, 14 February 2023, amid concerns about US-China ties, worries over capital flight from the city's financial markets, and on caution ahead of the U. S. inflation data due later in the session for more clues on the monetary tightening trajectory in the world's largest economy.

At closing bell, the benchmark Hang Seng Index declined 50.66 points, or 0.24%, to 21,113.76.

The Hang Seng China Enterprises Index was down 34.03 points, or 0.48%, to 7,110.42.

Among blue chips, Alibaba Group declined 1.4% to HK$102.50, while Tencent slid 2.1% to HK$378.60 and NetEase lost 1.3% to HK$137.20. Link Reit slipped 1.4% to HK$54, adding to a 13% slump on Monday. Limiting the losses, search-engine operator Baidu gained 0.4% to HK$143.70, while HSBC climbed 0.8% to HK$58.20.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Tue, February 14 2023. 16:21 IST

