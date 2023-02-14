Hong Kong Market ends lower

At closing bell, the benchmark Hang Seng Index declined 50.66 points, or 0.24%, to 21,113.76.
The Hang Seng China Enterprises Index was down 34.03 points, or 0.48%, to 7,110.42.
Among blue chips, Alibaba Group declined 1.4% to HK$102.50, while Tencent slid 2.1% to HK$378.60 and NetEase lost 1.3% to HK$137.20. Link Reit slipped 1.4% to HK$54, adding to a 13% slump on Monday. Limiting the losses, search-engine operator Baidu gained 0.4% to HK$143.70, while HSBC climbed 0.8% to HK$58.20.
