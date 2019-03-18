Hong Kong Market extends gain ahead of Fed meeting

Headline indices of the Hong Kong share market closed higher on Monday, 18 March 2019, with investor sentiment brightened by report about substantial progress in U. S.- trade negotiations as well as indications of more Chinese economic stimulus. Meanwhile, risk sentiments boosted further on expectations the Fed will point to just one rate hike in 2019 when it meets later this week. At closing bell, the advanced 396.75 points or 1.37% to 29,409.01. The Enterprises Index added 166.66 points or 1.45% to 11,674.83.

Turnover decreased to HK$116.9 billion from HK$121.5 billion on Friday.

The has additional monetary policy measures that it can take to support economic growth this year, and will even cut "its own flesh" to help large-scale tax cuts, said on Friday. Li's comments suggest is ready to roll out more stimulus measures to ensure the economy grows within a targeted range of 6-6.5%.

The Fed's next meeting will be closely followed in hopes it will give an idea about its plans for interest rates, with some observers suggesting it will pare its pace of hikes in the face of a slowing global economy. With inflation still tame as US growth decelerates, economists also say the central will lower the number of hikes they expect this year, from the two projected in December, while there is even talk of a possible cut at some point.

Fed is due to announce the second policy decision of the year on Wednesday by the rate-setting The benchmark interest rates is now in a range of 2.25 to 2.5% and futures markets see no more rate hikes in 2019.

A slew of other central gatherings, including the of England, will give further clues on monetary policy.

On the trade front, top officials from the world's biggest economies working on an agreement to end their long-running tariffs spat, which was a major drag on markets at the end of 2018. While there are few details on the talks as they stand - and a floated summit between and looks to be later than expected - upbeat comments from both sides are keeping investors broadly happy for now.

Blue chips were mostly higher. (00883) softened 1% to HK$14.02, becoming the worst blue-chip loser, after downgraded its rating to "neutral". Resources Land (01109) soared 9.1% to HK$34.05, becoming the best blue-chip winner. (00700) advanced 2.7% to HK$368.8 ahead of its earnings report on Thursday. (00005) edged up 0.4% to HK$65.1. HKEX (00388) gained 2.1% to HK$280.6. (00941) added 1.1% to HK$8692. AIA (01299) put on 0.7% to HK$79.05.

Chinese developers were also higher, boosted by strong Renminbi. (00688) surged 7% to HK$30.45. tipped that some Chinese developers may report stronger-than-expected earnings. (03383) jumped 10.7% to HK$12.62. (02202) shot up 7.1% to HK$32.35. (00960) rose 4.1% to HK$25.35. (00884) soared 8.8% to HK$5.95.

(00288) added 5.3% to HK$8.22 after it reported 2018 earnings on Friday. (01068) plunged 6.4% to HK$1.91 as it issued profit warning expecting a loss of not less than RMB4.7 billion. (01610) soared 7% to HK$3.03.

