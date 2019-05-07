Hong Kong share market closed slight higher on Tuesday, 07 May 2019, tracking gains on the Mainland A-Share market after reports that trade negotiators were preparing to go to despite Donald Trump's threat to escalate their tariff war and U. S. Trade said talks would start Thursday. At closing bell, the added 0.52%, or 153.20 points, to 29,363.02. The Enterprises Index rose 0.24%, or 27.39 points, to 11,261.05.

An official confirmation that Chinese will visit the US this week for a fresh round of trade talks soothes jittery sentiment. Investors waited to see how would respond to fresh tariffs threats from U. S. Donald Trump, which have thrown trade talks between the two sides into doubt. The world's two largest economies are expected to continue talks on Thursday and Friday in for negotiations aimed at ending the tit-for-tat tariff war, U.

S. media reported.

Markets are watching closely to see if will still send top to this week for further discussions, after Trump unexpectedly announced he will hike U. S. tariffs on Chinese goods from Friday and impose new levies soon.

US dramatically increased pressure on to reach a trade deal on Sunday by announcing he will hike tariffs on $200 billion worth of Chinese goods this week and target hundreds of billions more soon. The announcement via marks a major shift in tone from Trump, who has cited good progress in the talks and praised his relationship with Chinese President The tweets upended the previously calm market mood that had benefited from signs of improving economic growth in China and the United States, and from comments from Trump and other senior U. S. officials that trade talks were going well.

Blue chips were mixed. (00005) edged up 0.9% to HK$68.7. HKEX (00388) softened 0.3% to HK$265.2. (00700) jumped 1.4% to HK$380.8. (00941) dipped 0.6% to HK$73.45. AIA (01299) gained 1.7% to HK$81.8.

Shares of companies advanced after rebounded on rising tension between the US and (00883) added 3.1% to HK$13.9. (00857) slipped 0.4% to HK$4.77. (00386) shed 0.2% to HK$5.87.

Shares of consumer staples were mixed, with rising 1.6% to HK$6.33. Uni-President China (00220) gained 2.7% to HK$7.2. (01610) dipped 3.4% to HK$3.09. (01068) slipped 2.2% to HK$1.32. Shares of saw buying support after yesterday's slump. (02607) jumped 1.7% to HK$16. (01177) rose 0.7% to HK$7.38. Genscript Biotech (01548) shot up 2.9% to HK$19.7. (01099) put on 1.6% to HK$31. (01530) soared 2.9% to HK$14.34.

