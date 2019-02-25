Hong Kong Market gains on US-China trade deal hopes

Headline indices of the Hong Kong share market closed higher on Monday, 25 February 2019, with the market mood buoyed by Wall Street's rise late last week and upbeat trade tweeting from the US At closing bell, the rose 143 points or 0.5% to 28,959.30. The Enterprises Index added 203.74 points or 1.78% to 11,631.03. Turnover soared to HK$168.8 billion, the highest since 2 November 2018, from HK$109 billion on Friday.

US said via his feed that he would be delaying the tariff increase initially planned for 1 March 2019 deadline, thanks to 'very productive' trade talks between the two countries. According to wire reports he also said that a summit with his Chinese counterpart could be on the cards if more progress is made. There have been positive steps on intellectual property, technology, agriculture and currency policy, the US said.

Trump had planned to raise tariffs to 25% from 10% on $200 billion worth of Chinese imports if a deal between the world's two largest economies was not reached by March 1. Mr. Trump said progress had been made on a host of divisive areas including intellectual property protection, technology transfers, agriculture, services and currency.

Blue chips were mixed. (00005) edged down 0.3% to HK$64.2.

HKEX (00388) jumped 2.6% to HK$273.8. (00700) nudged down 0.1% to HK$343.8. Mobile (00941) dipped 2.8% to HK$82.65. AIA (01299) edged up 0.1% to HK$76.6.

Resources Power (00836), which will be removed from the blue-chip index, slid 5% to HK$14.88. It was the worst blue-chip loser. Meanwhile, HSI newcomer (00669) soared 6.6% to HK$50.75.

China presided over a group study session of the (CPC) on Friday. He said the country should keep a fine balance between maintaining growth and forestalling risks and deal with risks in key areas in a targeted and effective manner, adding that China should deepen opening-up of the financial sector. Chinese brokerages soared across the board. Securities (01375) surged 25.5% to HK$2.95. (06030) gained 4.2% to HK$20.4. China Securities (06066) shot up 6.9% to HK$7.9. (06178) gained 10% to HK$9.36. (06881) also mounted 10% to HK$5.94. (06837) bounced 5% to HK$11.26.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)