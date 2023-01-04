Hong Kong Market hits five-month high

At closing bell, the benchmark Hang Seng Index advanced 647.82 points, or 3.22%, to 20,793.11.
The Hang Seng China Enterprises Index was up 231.55 points, or 3.39%, to 7,065.53.
Among blue chips, Alibaba Group Holding soared 8.7% to HK$96.40, Tencent Holdings rose 4.6% to HK$361 and Baidu advanced 8.2% to HK$124.20.
Longfor surged 11.6% to HK$26.95 and peer Country Garden jumped 7.1% to HK$2.88, leading a rally among mainland developers amid speculation Chinese lenders will lend further financial support to systemically important developers to staunch a market slump.
