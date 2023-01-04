US Market begins 2023 on the backfoot

The US stock market finished in negative territory on the first trading session of the new year, Tuesday, 03 January 2023, as concerns about the outlook for interest rates and the economy continuing to weigh on the markets.

At the close of trade, the Dow Jones Industrial Average index declined 10.88 points, or 0.03%, to 33,136.37. The S&P500 index fell 15.36 points, or 0.4%, to 3,824.14. The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite Index decreased 79.50 points, or 0.76%, to 10,386.98.

For year 2022, the Nasdaq plummeted by 33.1%, the S&P 500 plunged by 19.4% and the Dow tumbled by 8.8%.

Total 6 of 10 sectors ended lower along with the S&P500 Index. Energy was the worst performing sector, falling 3.62%, followed by information technology (down 1%) and consumer discretionary (down 0.6%).

Communication services was the top performing sector, rising 1.4%.

Shares of Tesla fell more than 12%, hitting its lowest level since August 2020, following disappointing fourth-quarter deliveries. Tesla delivered 405,278 cars in the fourth quarter.

Apple shares shed 3.7% on reports that it will cut production due to weak demand. Concerns over iPhone supply during the holiday period have mounted in recent weeks and pressured shares as shutdowns rippled through Apple's major supplier in China.

CURRENCY NEWS: The U. S. dollar firmed ahead of Wednesday's release of the minutes from the Federal Reserve's last meeting, with expectations they will signal more policy tightening is in store.

Among Indian ADR, HDFC Bank fell 0.01% to $68.40, WNS Holdings sank 1% to $79.23, Dr Reddy's labs shed 0.04% to $51.73 and Azure Power Global dropped 3.9% to $4.14. Wipro advanced 1.07% to $4.71, INFOSYS was up 1.22% at $18.23, ICICI Bank rose 0.23% to $21.94, and Tata Motors added 2% at $23.58.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)