Hong Kong Market rebounds on bargain hunting

At closing bell, the benchmark Hang Seng Index advanced 175.50 points, or 0.84%, to 20,987.67. The Hang Seng China Enterprises Index was up 71.81 points, or 1.02%, to 7,089.95.
Hong Kong stocks have struggled this month, as the benchmark weakened more than 8% since reaching a high on January 27. Escalating US-China geopolitical tensions and a more hawkish stance by US policymakers are among recent headwinds.
Among blue chips, Alibaba Group gained 1.2% to HK$102.10, and Tencent Holdings jumped 1.5% to HK$382.60.
JD.com rallied 5.3% to HK$212.60, and online game developer NetEase advanced 2.3% to HK$138.20. Kuaishou Technology and PC maker Lenovo Group surged by 1.9% and 6.7% respectively.
Chinese brokerages advanced. Haitong Securities rose 0.6% to HK$5.22, and Bright Smart Securities & Commodities Group, one of Hong Kong's biggest brokerages, added 2.1% to HK$1.49. China reassured mainland investors they can use their offshore accounts to trade stocks.
