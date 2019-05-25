Housing & Urban Development Corporation standalone net profit declines 26.94% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales rise 19.47% to Rs 1474.75 crore

Net profit of declined 26.94% to Rs 236.37 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 323.53 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 19.47% to Rs 1474.75 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 1234.44 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit rose 16.83% to Rs 1180.15 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 1010.18 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 32.99% to Rs 5547.64 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 4171.36 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

1474.751234.445547.644171.3689.0993.9588.2487.41410.72492.211868.511414.09409.24490.821863.211408.63236.37323.531180.151010.18

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)