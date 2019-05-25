Housing & Urban Development Corporation standalone net profit declines 26.94% in the March 2019 quarter

-
Sales rise 19.47% to Rs 1474.75 croreNet profit of Housing & Urban Development Corporation declined 26.94% to Rs 236.37 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 323.53 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 19.47% to Rs 1474.75 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 1234.44 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net profit rose 16.83% to Rs 1180.15 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 1010.18 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 32.99% to Rs 5547.64 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 4171.36 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales1474.751234.44 19 5547.644171.36 33 OPM %89.0993.95 -88.2487.41 - PBDT410.72492.21 -17 1868.511414.09 32 PBT409.24490.82 -17 1863.211408.63 32 NP236.37323.53 -27 1180.151010.18 17
