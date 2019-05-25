Liberty Shoes standalone net profit declines 21.51% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales rise 8.14% to Rs 143.88 crore

Net profit of declined 21.51% to Rs 1.35 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 1.72 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 8.14% to Rs 143.88 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 133.05 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit rose 3.64% to Rs 6.84 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 6.60 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 10.73% to Rs 602.35 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 543.99 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

143.88133.05602.35543.997.197.926.887.406.496.8327.0825.003.553.5613.6111.541.351.726.846.60

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)