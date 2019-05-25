Liberty Shoes standalone net profit declines 21.51% in the March 2019 quarter

-
Sales rise 8.14% to Rs 143.88 croreNet profit of Liberty Shoes declined 21.51% to Rs 1.35 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 1.72 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 8.14% to Rs 143.88 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 133.05 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net profit rose 3.64% to Rs 6.84 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 6.60 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 10.73% to Rs 602.35 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 543.99 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales143.88133.05 8 602.35543.99 11 OPM %7.197.92 -6.887.40 - PBDT6.496.83 -5 27.0825.00 8 PBT3.553.56 0 13.6111.54 18 NP1.351.72 -22 6.846.60 4
