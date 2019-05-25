Intec Capital reports standalone net loss of Rs 44.66 crore in the March 2019 quarter

-
Sales decline 45.26% to Rs 5.37 croreNet Loss of Intec Capital reported to Rs 44.66 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against net loss of Rs 22.20 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales declined 45.26% to Rs 5.37 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 9.81 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 55.37 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against net loss of Rs 30.28 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales declined 52.38% to Rs 25.42 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 53.38 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales5.379.81 -45 25.4253.38 -52 OPM %-1042.27-179.92 --208.06-10.68 - PBDT-59.74-22.79 -162 -69.31-33.15 -109 PBT-59.84-22.91 -161 -69.76-33.68 -107 NP-44.66-22.20 -101 -55.37-30.28 -83
