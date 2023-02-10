LIC, HPCL, M&M, RITES to be watched

Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC): The company reported consolidated net profit of Rs 8348.71 crore in Q3 FY23 compared to net profit of Rs 211.29 crore posted in Q3 FY22. Total income rose to Rs 197663.01 crore from Rs 174972.73 crore.

HPCL: The company reported consolidated net profit of Rs 444.26 crore in Q3 FY23 compared to net profit of Rs 1352.99 crore posted in Q3 FY22. Total income rose to Rs 1,16,485.79 crore from Rs 1,04,161.66 crore.

Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M): M&M signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Government of Telangana for its proposed expansion plans at its existing manufacturing facility at Zaheerabad in Medak district. The estimated investment for this proposed expansion is expected to be approximately Rs 1,000 crore to be made over a period of 8 years by the company or any of its group company.

RITES: On consolidated basis, the civil construction company's net profit rose marginally to Rs 147.18 crore in Q3 FY23 from Rs 143.87 crore posted in Q3 FY22. Revenue from operations declined 12.62% year on year (YoY) to Rs 677.34 crore for the quarter ended 31 December 2022.

Voltas: The company reported consolidated net loss of Rs 110 crore in Q3 FY23 compared to net profit of Rs 97 crore posted in Q3 FY22. Total income rose to Rs 2036 crore from Rs 1822 crore.

Zomato: The company reported consolidated net loss of Rs 346.6 crore in Q3 FY23 compared to net loss of Rs 67.2 crore posted in Q3 FY22. Total income rose to Rs 2121.6 crore from Rs 1259.7 crore.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)