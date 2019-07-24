HUL, L&T to react to Q1 results

Hindustan Unilever (HUL) said that the company's company's consolidated net profit rose 14.5% to Rs 1792 crore on 6.13% increase in total income to Rs 10516 crore in Q1 June 2019 over Q1 June 2018. The result was announced after trading hours yesterday, 23 July 2019.

Larsen & Toubro (L&T) said that consolidated profit after tax (PAT) from continuing operations rose 20.5% to Rs 1361 crore on 10% growth in consolidated gross revenue to Rs 29636 crore in Q1 June 2019 over Q1 June 2018. The result was announced after trading hours yesterday, 23 July 2019.

L&T won new orders worth Rs 38000 crore at the group level in Q1 June 2019, registering a growth of 11%. Consolidated order book of the group stood at Rs 294014 crore as at 30 June 2019, with international order book constituting 21% of the total order book.

Zee Entertainment Enterprises said that the company's consolidated net profit rose 62.56% to Rs 530.57 crore on 15.96% increase in total income to Rs 2114.33 crore in Q1 June 2019 over Q1 June 2018. The result was announced after trading hours yesterday, 23 July 2019.

Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services said that the company's consolidated net profit dropped 66.34% to Rs 108.46 crore on 23.16% increase in total income to Rs 2851.70 crore in Q1 June 2019 over Q1 June 2018. The result was announced after trading hours yesterday, 23 July 2019.

Torrent Pharmaceuticals said that the company's consolidated net profit rose 32.52% to Rs 216 crore on 7.53% increase in total income to Rs 2042 crore in Q1 June 2019 over Q1 June 2018. The result was announced after trading hours yesterday, 23 July 2019.

MuIt,Commodity Exchange of India (MCX) said Sebi has granted renewal of recognition to MCXCCL to act as a Clearing Corporation for a period of three years commencing on 31 July 2019 and ending on 30 July 2022. Multi Commodity Exchange Clearing Corporation (MCXCCL) is a wholly owned subsidiary of MCX. The announcement was made after trading hours yesterday, 23 July 2019.

