Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services standalone net profit declines 19.60% in the December 2018 quarter

Sales rise 22.21% to Rs 2222.52 crore

Net profit of Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services declined 19.60% to Rs 318.65 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 396.32 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales rose 22.21% to Rs 2222.52 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 1818.62 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales2222.521818.62 22 OPM %68.8374.42 -PBDT534.86550.11 -3 PBT519.69539.40 -4 NP318.65396.32 -20

First Published: Fri, January 25 2019. 17:18 IST

