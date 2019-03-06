MCX' cotton stock deposit touches all-time high at 1.81 lakh bales so far

Leading bourse Wednesday said the stock deposit in its accredited warehouses has touched an all-time high of 1,81,200 bales on March 5.

The stock deposit stood at 1,16,300 bales on the same day last year, the exchange said in a statement.

The stock belongs to ginners, traders, farmers and corporates among other stakeholders who participated in the futures trading in on the exchange platform.

"This amply demonstrates the ( future) contract's ability to enable cotton stakeholders to effectively manage their price risk," MD and said.

This shows the platform is not only providing efficient to the stakeholders, but is also facilitating a robust system for participants to tender and receive delivery, Multi Exchange Clearing Corporation MD and said.

The highest ever cotton deposit in accredited warehouses once again reaffirms the confidence of the cotton stakeholders in the exchange's robust warehousing and delivery mechanism, said.

Since the launch in October 2011, MCX said, its cotton futures contract witnessed trade of more than 15.44 crore bales till date.

About 9,77,200 bales of cotton have been delivered through the exchange platform.

