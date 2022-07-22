Genus Power Infrastructures Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Hitachi Energy India Ltd, Future Retail Ltd, PCBL Ltd and RBL Bank Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 22 July 2022.

Genus Power Infrastructures Ltd crashed 7.65% to Rs 77.3 at 14:47 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 1.57 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 71038 shares in the past one month.

Hitachi Energy India Ltd lost 5.38% to Rs 3190.1. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 4993 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2068 shares in the past one month.

Future Retail Ltd tumbled 4.98% to Rs 6.29. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 14.08 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 13.6 lakh shares in the past one month.

PCBL Ltd slipped 4.63% to Rs 116.25. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 1.79 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 89404 shares in the past one month.

RBL Bank Ltd pared 4.37% to Rs 90.8. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 22.46 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 13.84 lakh shares in the past one month.

