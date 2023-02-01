Manaksia Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Waterbase Ltd, Globalspace Technologies Ltd, Vishal Fabrics Ltd and GTL Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 01 February 2023.

Manaksia Ltd soared 20.00% to Rs 134.1 at 12:01 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 2.25 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 32799 shares in the past one month.

Waterbase Ltd spiked 13.13% to Rs 81.85. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 47484 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3005 shares in the past one month.

Globalspace Technologies Ltd surged 13.02% to Rs 46. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 63263 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 21581 shares in the past one month.

Vishal Fabrics Ltd jumped 10.50% to Rs 21.05. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 64770 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 18837 shares in the past one month.

GTL Ltd gained 10.00% to Rs 6.05. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 91018 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.64 lakh shares in the past one month.

