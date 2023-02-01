Tourism companies in demand as budget offer to develop tourism package

Shares of tourism companies advanced after the Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced the selection of 50 tourist destinations to be developed as a whole package for tourism.

Thomas Cook (India) (up 3.71%), BLS International Services (up 2.90%) and Easy Trip Planners (up 1.35%) edged higher.

FM said that 50 tourist destinations will be selected through challenge mode to be developed as a whole package for domestic and international tourism. States will be encouraged to set a 'Unity Mall' in State capital or the most popular tourist destination in the state for the promotion and sale of 'One District, One product' and GI products and other handicraft.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is currently presenting the Budget 2023-2024 in Parliament. This is the final full-fledged budget of the Narendra Modi government before the general election next year.

