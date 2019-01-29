Persistent Systems in spotlight after Q3 results

On a consolidated basis, Persistent Systems' net profit rose 4.06% to Rs 91.72 crore on 3.43% increase in net sales to Rs 864.25 crore in Q3 December 2018 over Q2 September 2018. The result was announced after market hours yesterday, 28 January 2019.

Further, Persistent Systems' board approved of equity shares under open market route for an aggregate amount not exceeding Rs 225 crore (10% of net worth) at a maximum price not exceeding Rs 750 per

said it has determined Rs 37.75 per equity as the issue price for preferential issue of shares, aggregating to Rs 1632 crore to Government of India, the promoters. At the above issue price, can allot upto 43.23 crore equity shares to against capital infusion of Rs 1632 crore. The announcement was made after market hours yesterday, 28 January 2019.

announced that Vishwapati Trivedi, an appointed with effect from 24 January 2019, has vide his letter dated 27 January 2019, informed the company that the recent developments at / Zee group, especially the big upheaval in the market and unprecedented fall in the value coupled with and Subhash Chandra's open letter (of which he was not aware before appointment), had left him perturbed and amazed and considering that he will not be able to contribute in such turbulent times, he would like to resign as with effect from 27 January 2019. has confirmed that there is no material reason for his resignation other than those provided above, the company said. The announcement was made after market hours yesterday, 28 January 2019.

said it has decided to divest its entire shareholding in one of its subsidiary Heet Builders, comprising of 4,720 equity shares of the face value of Rs 100 per share. Consequently, Heet shall cease to be a subsidiary of the company. The announcement was made after market hours yesterday, 28 January 2019.

announced that plant located at Taloja (Maharashtra) is directed for closure of operations under Section 33A of the Water (Prevention & Control of Pollution) Act, 1974 and under Section 31A of the Air (Prevention & Control of Pollution) Act, 1981. The announcement was made after market hours yesterday, 28 January 2019.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)