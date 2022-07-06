ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company Ltd soars 2.35%, rises for fifth straight session

ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company Ltd is quoting at Rs 1214.9, up 2.35% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 23.55% in last one year as compared to a 0.27% spurt in NIFTY and a 5.71% spurt in the Nifty Energy.

ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company Ltd gained for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 1214.9, up 2.35% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.71% on the day, quoting at 15922.75. The Sensex is at 53559.21, up 0.8%. ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company Ltd has risen around 5.5% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Energy index of which ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company Ltd is a constituent, has risen around 1.49% in last one month and is currently quoting at 15729.15, up 1.16% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 4.37 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 10.04 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark July futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 1210.3, up 2.28% on the day. ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company Ltd is down 23.55% in last one year as compared to a 0.27% spurt in NIFTY and a 5.71% spurt in the Nifty Energy index.

The PE of the stock is 45.8 based on TTM earnings ending March 22.

